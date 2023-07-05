Teen shot, killed in Fort Dodge Tuesday night

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager has died after being shot multiple times in Fort Dodge on Tuesday night, police confirmed.

In a press release, the Fort Dodge Police Department said it happened in the area of S 15th Street and 4th Avenue S.

First responders said they found a 15-year-old male in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. The teenager died at the scene.

Police have not released the teen’s name.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at (515) 573-1426, or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

