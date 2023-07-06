Hearing underway for first of 2 Iowa teens who pleaded guilty in 2021 beating death of teacher

FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing related to the murder charge he faces in the 2021 death of Fairfield, Iowa, Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Miller is one of two Iowa teenagers charged in the beating death of Graber. On Thursday, July 6, Miller will be the first sentenced after he pleaded guilty as part of an agreement in which prosecutors recommended a term of between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole. (Kyle Ocker/The Ottumwa Courier via AP, Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A sentencing hearing for the first of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to beating their high school Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat was underway Thursday with details about the investigation into the killing.

Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale pleaded guilty in April to the Nov. 2, 2021, attack on Nohema Graber in a park in Fairfield, Iowa, where the 66-year-old teacher regularly walked after school. Prosecutors said the teens, who were 16 at the time, were angry at Graber because of a bad grade she had given Miller.

Miller will be the first sentenced after he pleaded guilty as part of an agreement in which prosecutors recommended a term of between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole.

Under Goodale’s agreement to plead guilty, prosecutors recommended a sentence of between 25 years and life with the possibility of parole. Goodale’s sentencing is scheduled for August but his lawyers have sought a delay in the hearing.

Thursday’s sentencing hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield initially focused on investigators who described how officers found Graber’s body and social media postings that led them to question and then arrest Miller and Goodale. Prosecutors also played recordings of a police interview with Miller and displayed photographs of the crime scene, including graphic images of Graber’s body.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent Trent Vileta recalled police finding Graber’s body under a tarp in Chautauqua Park. A wheelbarrow and railroad tie had been placed over the tarp, making it hard to see the body, with only a shoe and a hand visible.

After pulling back part of the tarp, Vileta said the only significant injury to Graber appeared to be a severe head wound.

In the interview, Miller initially said he knew nothing about Graber’s disappearance but later said he saw other people carrying her body in the park.

Later Thursday, the court is expected to hear statements from Graber’s relatives.

Goodale earlier testified that he and Miller had planned the killing for about two weeks and that both of them struck the victim and then hid her body. Goodale said Miller had initiated the plan. Miller admitted helping but denied hitting Graber.

The two were charged as adults, but because of their age they were not subject to a mandatory sentence of life without parole for first-degree murder. Miller is now 17 and Goodale is 18.

Fairfield, a city of 9,400 people, is about 100 miles southeast of Des Moines.

