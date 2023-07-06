LIVE: Sentencing for Iowa teen who killed Spanish teacher

By Adam Carros
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - The first of two Iowa teenagers who admitted to killing their Spanish teacher faces sentencing on Thursday.

Willard Miller pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Fairfield Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in April. Miller admitted he and Jeremy Goodale beat their Spanish teacher to death in a park in Fairfield in November 2021 because they were mad about their grade in class.

As part of an agreement with Miller, prosecutors will recommend a sentence between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole. For Goodale, prosecutors said they’ll recommend a sentence between 25 years and life with the possibility of parole.

