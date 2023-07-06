Lots of sunshine and lower humidity for Thursday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A really nice day is expected in the region as an area of high pressure hangs around.

Clear skies, lower humidity, and reasonable temperatures will be the hallmark of this phase of our weather pattern, with little major weather impacts for the next 24 hours. Highs reach the upper 70s with a bit of a northwesterly breeze. Lows tonight will turn quite cool, dipping into the low 50s under clear skies.

Cloudiness will gradually increase throughout Friday as a storm system moves into the area. Eventually, this leads to a chance for showers and a few storms later in the day. This chance builds a bit by Friday night, exiting early on Saturday. Hopefully we can squeeze some more rain out of this, with totals up to 0.50″.

The rest of the weekend looks pretty decent, with temperatures climbing a bit next week. Still, dry weather looks fairly likely during that time.

