CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits grain elevator; 8 people sent to hospital

Officials said eight people were sent to the hospital. (KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A lightning strike at a grain elevator in Nebraska sent eight people to the hospital Friday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the Central Valley Ag elevator in Shelby, located about 20 miles south of Columbus, around 8:15 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it appears lightning hit an elevator and injured nearby workers.

Eight employees for McPherson Concrete were there building a new elevator and were injured.

All eight were transported to the hospital in Osceola. Their injuries were not serious, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen who killed Spanish teacher sentenced to life with possibility of parole
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
Jane Doe whose remains were found in 1979 identified by police
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say
Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department...
6-year-old dies after dog bite incident

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds waves after delivering her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Iowa Republicans unveil new fetal heartbeat bill for special session
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 22
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Capitol rioter linked to Proud Boys gets 5 years in prison for pepper-spraying police
A video appears to show a failed robbery attempt at an Atlanta-area nail salon as patrons...
Video shows failed robbery attempt at nail salon as customers ignore would-be robber