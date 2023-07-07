Early sunshine gets replaced by more clouds, shower chance

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A storm system moves toward the region on Friday, giving us a period of chances for showers and a few storms.

Skies start off mostly sunny, but will see increasing clouds later into the day. Highs are able to reach the upper 70s today despite this increase in cloud cover and eventual increase in showers. These arrive later in the afternoon, possibly continuing at times into the night. Some rumbles of thunder will be embedded in this activity. Overall, rainfall totals could reach up to 0.50″ for some.

Most of the weekend looks to be in pretty good shape after any residual showers exit early on Saturday. A fair amount of sunshine will be present during the day, with highs in the 70s or 80s. Make the most of this nice weather!

Things warm up a bit next week, with highs into the mid 80s again. Occasional chances for showers or storms also reappear as a frontal boundary gets stuck in the area.

