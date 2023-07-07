Main Street Ottumwa Launches New Arts & Crafts Event “Bizarre Bazaar”

Main Street Ottumwa will host an eclectic gathering of artists, crafters, and makers in a one-day event that will have a fun carnival feel with family-friendly activities, busking street musicians, and artists of all types that is free to attend and open to the public. The event will take place at the 200 block of East Main Street from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, July 15th. Are you a talented maker, artist, or artisan looking for an exciting opportunity to showcase your unique creations? We are thrilled to invite you to be a part of our upcoming Bizarre Bazaar, a vibrant and diverse gathering of creators like you. This event is designed to celebrate creativity, innovation, and the sheer joy of handmade products! Sign up at: https://www.mainstreetottumwa.com/bizarre-bazaar-sign-up For more information, please contact Main Street Ottumwa Executive Director Fred Zesiger at (641) 814-5225 or visit our website at https://www.mainstreetottumwa.com/events
Bizarre Bazaar
Bizarre Bazaar(Tom)
By Tom Beougher
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willard Miller is led into a courtroom Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Iowa teen who killed Spanish teacher sentenced to life with possibility of parole
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
A woman whose remains were found in 1979 was identified as Sarah Tatham Abbott.
Jane Doe whose remains were found in 1979 identified by police
Houston police said prosecutors have declined to bring false report charges against Janie...
A Texas man reported missing as a teen in 2015 was only missing for 1 day, police say
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Prez, left, waits for the throw as Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy...
Royals vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 6

Latest News

Burlington
SEISO SYMPHONIC BLAST CONCERT AND FIREWORKS
July 2023
Virtual Coffee Break
family-friendly 23rd annual Fly Van Buren
23rd annual Fly Van Buren!
Food Drive
Ecumenical Lord’s Cupboard