Main Street Ottumwa Launches New Arts & Crafts Event “Bizarre Bazaar” Main Street Ottumwa will host an eclectic gathering of artists, crafters, and makers in a one-day event that will have a fun carnival feel with family-friendly activities, busking street musicians, and artists of all types that is free to attend and open to the public. The event will take place at the 200 block of East Main Street from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, July 15th. Are you a talented maker, artist, or artisan looking for an exciting opportunity to showcase your unique creations? We are thrilled to invite you to be a part of our upcoming Bizarre Bazaar, a vibrant and diverse gathering of creators like you. This event is designed to celebrate creativity, innovation, and the sheer joy of handmade products! Sign up at: https://www.mainstreetottumwa.com/bizarre-bazaar-sign-up For more information, please contact Main Street Ottumwa Executive Director Fred Zesiger at (641) 814-5225 or visit our website at https://www.mainstreetottumwa.com/events

