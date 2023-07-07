Muscatine mayor addresses Independence Day parade entry

A costume in Muscatine's Independence Day parade is being called offensive by some indigenous...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark briefly addressed an entry in the city’s Independence Day parade that some are calling an act of racism.

The entry depicted a woman dressed as a Native American with her hands bound being pulled by another woman on a horse.

Mayor Bark addressed it during a city council meeting on Thursday. He said he was in the leading vehicle of the parade and didn’t know about the group until he got a text message. He said he then went to the group to confront them, and that moving forward, entries will be vetted more carefully.

“Our processes will become more stricter. Know that I will be talking to our board at the Chamber of Commerce. I’ll be working with city council. We’ll make sure our process is put in place.”

Several members of the public also spoke out against an entry during the meeting.

Sikowis Nobiss, executive director at the Great Plains Action Society, said there’s no excuse for the entry. She said the costume was offensive due to many modern-day problems still affecting Native Americans.

“We’re going to continue to be here and we’re not coming for just this one session. Like, we’re going to continue to keep in contact with you and hope that we can work together to heal truly and work towards restorative justice.”

