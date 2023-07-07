Weekend weather looks comfortable

By Joe Winters
Updated: 24 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Some scattered showers and storm activity is possible tonight, wrapping up early on Saturday morning. Overall temperatures look comfortable with highs in the lower 80s along with a light northerly wind. Sunshine and warm conditions return on Monday and Tuesday along with a bit more mugginess in the air. Storm chances return once again for the middle of next week. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

First Alert Forecast: Friday, July 7, 2023
Early sunshine gets replaced by more clouds, shower chance
Perfect July Days