Quiet weekend weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 37 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The clearing in the sky that begins on Saturday continues into Sunday. Look for a partly cloudy sky through the day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A mostly clear night will bring us into a sunny Sunday. High jump just a bit but stay reasonable in the lower 80s. Summery heat and humidity make a return visit Monday and Tuesday as highs climb to near 90. Additional shower and storm chances start Tuesday and are with us into Thursday. Have a great day and a safe weekend.

