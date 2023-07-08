Sunshine and comfortable temperatures on Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri enjoyed a gorgeous afternoon with a partly cloudy and comfortable temperatures. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 50s and a mostly clear sky. We’ll end the weekend beautifully on Sunday with temperatures in the 80s and sunshine.

We’ll continue to have lots of sunshine on Monday with temperatures in the 80s. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Friday.

