Another great day to end the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Weather conditions will be little changed from Saturday, providing another excellent day to get out and enjoy.

The biggest difference could be our highs, which will trend a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday. Otherwise, lots of sunshine and light winds will be common with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll keep skies mostly clear tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 50s.

Winds shift tonight into tomorrow and pick up a bit, drawing in some warmer air to start the work week. It also leads to an increase in moisture, giving us a more humid feel to the air for at least a few days. This is all associated with a cold front that will move into the region and get stalled out, providing the focus for occasional rounds of showers and storms.

The first chance for scattered storm activity arrives as early as Monday night, but the best chance appears to be Tuesday night into Wednesday. Another round could affect us by Thursday night into Friday. This is all as temperatures stay in the 80s.

Somewhat drier weather is possible next weekend.

