Brendon Todd scrambles for closing par to take the lead in the John Deere Classic

Brendon Todd scrambles for closing par to take the lead in the John Deere Classic
Brendon Todd scrambles for closing par to take the lead in the John Deere Classic(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Brendon Todd scrambled for par on the par-4 18th to take a one-stroke lead in the John Deere Classic, holing a 12-foot putt after drawing an awkward stance near a fairway bunker. Todd had a 5-under 66 in breezy conditions to reach 16-under 197 at TPC Deere Run.

The three-time PGA Tour winner drove close to the left fairway bunker on 18, forcing him to hit with his left foot in grass and his right foot well below in the sand. He advanced it 65 yards to set up a 105-yard wedge. The former Georgia player won the 2014 Byron Nelson and added victories in consecutive starts in November 2019 in Bermuda and Mexico. Alex Smalley, Denny McCarthy and Adam Schenk were tied for second.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In May, the Ankeny city council passed an ordinance requiring food vendors to pay a $400 fee to...
Ankeny RAGBRAI vendor fees cause some food trucks to cancel plans
Sarasota County Sheriff's Animal Services arrives on the scene of a Sarasota Police Department...
6-year-old dies after dog bite incident
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing N.C. teen found safe near Atlanta; Amber Alert canceled
FILE - The six plane occupants were pronounced dead on scene shortly after authorities found...
Six killed when small plane crashes, bursts into flames in field near Southern California airport
Iowa GOP schedules Jan. 15 for leadoff presidential caucuses. It's on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Iowa GOP schedules Jan. 15 for leadoff presidential caucuses. It’s on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
FILE - Peter Nero, leader of the Philly Pops, smiles during a sound check on a stage at the...
Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist and ex-conductor of the Philly Pops, dies at 89