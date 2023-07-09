Brendon Todd scrambles for closing par to take the lead in the John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Brendon Todd scrambled for par on the par-4 18th to take a one-stroke lead in the John Deere Classic, holing a 12-foot putt after drawing an awkward stance near a fairway bunker. Todd had a 5-under 66 in breezy conditions to reach 16-under 197 at TPC Deere Run.

The three-time PGA Tour winner drove close to the left fairway bunker on 18, forcing him to hit with his left foot in grass and his right foot well below in the sand. He advanced it 65 yards to set up a 105-yard wedge. The former Georgia player won the 2014 Byron Nelson and added victories in consecutive starts in November 2019 in Bermuda and Mexico. Alex Smalley, Denny McCarthy and Adam Schenk were tied for second.

