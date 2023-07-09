No winner in Saturday Powerball drawing; jackpot reaches $650 million

An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no...
An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing. (MGN)(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing.

The new jackpot for Monday’s drawing is the ninth-highest in the history of the game. The Powerball jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18, Powerball officials said Sunday. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The $650 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years. Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $328.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunshine and comfortable temperatures on Sunday
Sunshine and comfortable temperatures on Sunday
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
A 47-year-old man has died in a crash involving a golf cart and a tractor-trailer, according to...
Man dies in golf cart after being struck by tractor-trailer, authorities say

Latest News

In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An...
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
"Insidious: The Red Door" debuted #1, followed by "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and...
‘Insidious 5’ topples ‘Indiana Jones’ before ‘Mission: Impossible’ launches
"Insidious: The Red Door" debuted #1, followed by "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" and...
Box office: Horror film "Insidious 5" tops "Indiana Jones"
President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval...
Ukraine and the environment will top the agenda when Biden meets UK politicians and royalty
FILE - Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a backhand to Tatjana Maria, of Germany, during their first...
No. 1 Iga Swiatek comes back to beat Belinda Bencic and reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals