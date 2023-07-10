More heat and humidity bring active weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 10 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Summer is back in full force as highs pushed the 90-degree mark on Monday. Overnight scattered thunderstorms are possible with the strongest storms in the north. Overall, the best shower and storm chance appears to be Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rainfall totals could exceed an inch, especially south. Occasional storm chances round out the week with drier weather on tap. Have a good night.

