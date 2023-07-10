Warm start to an increasingly stormy week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A breezy summer day will greet us this week, with storm chances returning fairly soon.

Southwesterly winds could reach or exceed 20 mph at times today, with widespread sunshine once again. These two weather features combine to push our temperatures a bit higher today, with highs into the upper 80s on the way. Otherwise, it should be a fairly quiet day.

A slim chance for a couple of scattered showers or storms arrives later tonight, though activity will likely be weaker than it was to the north. This will be associated with a cold front that will likely move into the area, then get stalled out very near or right on top of us. An isolated storm or two is possible along this front during the day on Tuesday, but the more likely outcome is that it will serve as the focus for new development, or the path of a cluster of storms, on Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

This round of storms carries a risk for strong to severe weather, with damaging wind and a little bit of large hail possible. Additional storms could redevelop by Wednesday night, when a few severe storms will be possible again. This will be a time period to stay weather aware across the area.

Additional rounds of storms are possible until Friday, when we will see the cold front responsible for all of this move farther from the region. This sets up a somewhat cooler and drier weekend.

