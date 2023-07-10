What to expect from Iowa’s special session

Iowa State Capitol building
Iowa State Capitol building
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) -A special and rare special session of the Iowa legislature starts Tuesday.

Governor Kim Reynolds called the session to pass new abortion restrictions. The law, which was unveiled Friday, mirrors the 2018 law which was recently struck down by a deadlocked state supreme court.

That law, if passed as it’s currently written, would ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected. That’s usually around the six-week mark according to the American Pregnancy Association. There are some exceptions, including rape, incest, and the life of the mother. Other exceptions include miscarriages and fetal abnormalities that would be incompatible with life.

Democratic state Senator Claire Celsi of West Des Moines says Democrats will try and slow the bill down, but it’s likely to pass. Celsi also says this could’ve been tackled during the regular legislative session in January.

“We could wait until January, but Governor Reynolds is billing herself as a pro-life governor. She wants to show off in front of her guests from out of state and draw attention to herself. This has always been about Kim Reynolds’ political gain,” Celsi said.

This bill is likely to pass. Republicans hold an 18-seat majority in the Senate, and 28 seats in the House. We could see this bill passed Tuesday. The Senate released its rules for the session, and in those rules, debate will stop and the vote will be counted at 11 p.m.

The House has yet to release its version of the rules. We reached out to Republicans in both chambers, as well as the Governor’s office, and did not hear back.

