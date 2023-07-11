Storms and storms develop

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Warm and muggy air is in place. This sets the stage for shower and storm development tonight. T-storms are expected to develop off to the west tonight as an upper-level disturbance heads to the east. Hail, high winds, and heavy rains will be possible with any storms that move through overnight through Wednesday morning. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive severe weather information overnight. Our active pattern continues with shower and storm chances Thursday, Friday, and again on Sunday. Have a great night.

