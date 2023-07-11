Strong to severe storms possible early on Wednesday

Showers and storms become likely late tonight, with severe weather possible.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A quiet day on Tuesday leads into a more active one for the middle of the week.

Most of Tuesday will be spent with mostly sunny skies and rather warm temperatures Highs approach 90 in most spots with muggier air in place. A cold front moving through Iowa in the morning will stall out near the Iowa-Missouri border by afternoon, where an isolated shower or storm could pop up.

The better chance for a more robust area of showers and storms to move through will be late tonight into Wednesday morning. Storms that develop to our west will move along the stalled boundary, potentially entering our western counties by 2:00 to 3:00 a.m. These storms progress to the east relatively quickly, exiting our area by 7:00 or 8:00 a.m.

This round of storms will carry the threat for damaging wind and heavy rain. Please be weather aware during the morning hours of Wednesday, as the timing of this threat is a little unusual. Have your weather radio turned on and plugged in, and enable alerts in your KYOU First Alert Weather app on your smart devices.

Additional showers or storms are possible later in the day on Wednesday, with some threat for strong to severe storms possible if the atmosphere can recover enough after the morning activity. More storms could take place on Friday, too, before some drier weather sets in for a bit.

