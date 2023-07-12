Activity remains scattered

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - From now through Friday a scattered chance for some showers and storms will be with us. There will be more dry times than not throughout this period. The rain chances will all be triggered by various disturbances that move across the state. Look for highs to remain in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low to middle 60s. After a chance for rainfall on Sunday things looks to heat up again to near 90 by the end of next week.

