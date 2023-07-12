Caitlin Clark, Kurt Warner, Jack Trice to be Butter Cow Sculpture Companions at Iowa State Fair

Butter Cow sculptor Sarah Pratt with the 2013 Butter Cow. (Source: Iowa State Fair)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Famed Iowa Athletes Caitlin Clark, Kurt Warner and Jack Trice will be immortalized as butter sculptures at this year’s Iowa State Fair.

Butter sculptor Sarah Pratt and apprentices, Hannah and Grace, will sculpt the trio’s likenesses as they join the iconic Iowa State butter cow.

All the sculptures will be featured in the John Deere Agriculture Building from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., from August 10-20, 2023, during the fair.

Click here to see a list of previous companion sculptures at the Iowa State Fair.

