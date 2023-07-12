Fox News’ Sean Hannity to host Cedar Rapids town hall with former President Trump

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Donald Trump will be in Cedar Rapids next week for a Town Hall hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

The Town Hall is set for 3:45 p.m. on July 18 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse, at 370 1st Avenue Northeast. It’s expected to air on Fox News Channel from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. later that day.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite, with doors opening at 1:45 p.m.

