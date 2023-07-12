Severe storms possible Wednesday, damaging winds main threat

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Areas of showers and storms will move through the region today, especially in the morning, carrying a severe weather threat.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of the area this morning. You can get the latest on the watch area here.

Organized clusters of thunderstorms are likely to move across the area in a couple of rounds today. The first will enter the area between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., with the threat of damaging winds and heavy rainfall. A second line will follow this one fairly quickly, moving our of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this morning. It also carries a threat of damaging winds, potentially even a little stronger than the first line of storms.

Essentially, please be weather aware this morning through lunchtime. If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter indoors until the warning expires. Stay away from windows and exterior walls. If outdoors, find a substantial shelter nearby to ride out the storm. If a tornado warning is issued, get as low as you can in your home or business and put as many walls between you and the storm as you can.

Isolated to scattered storms could redevelop this afternoon behind the morning activity, some of which could be strong as well. The focus for that new activity would likely be in our Missouri counties.

Additional chances for showers and storms are with us through the end of the week. The best chance arrives Friday, with a bit of a break into the weekend and next week. Highs stay in the 80s throughout the 7-day forecast.

