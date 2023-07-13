Can you help? Young pup found starving on hiking trail; reward offered to find owner

A pit bull was found in poor shape in the Denver area and a reward is being offered for...
A pit bull was found in poor shape in the Denver area and a reward is being offered for identifying the animal's owner.(Denver Animal Shelter)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Animal rescuers in Colorado are asking for the public’s help after a dog was found in very poor health.

The Denver Animal Shelter reports a young pit bull mix was found emaciated near a stream on the Sanderson Gulch Trail on July 6.

A reward is being offered to help track down the owner of the dog, according to a crime alert poster shared by the animal shelter.

The trail is located about 20 minutes outside the downtown Denver area.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the reward is up to $2,000 for information on the dog’s owner.

Anyone with further details is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Severe storms possible Wednesday, damaging winds main threat
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack.
Deputy dies after inmate strangles him with handcuffs during escape attempt, officials say
A risk for severe storms exists across the entire area on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Strong to severe storms possible early on Wednesday
Butter Cow sculptor Sarah Pratt with the 2013 Butter Cow. (Source: Iowa State Fair)
Caitlin Clark, Kurt Warner, Jack Trice to be Butter Cow Sculpture Companions at Iowa State Fair
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in limited U.S. states

Latest News

Nearly all animals lost in wildlife center fire
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
FILE - Alan Hostetter speaks during a pro-Trump election integrity rally he organized at the...
Former police chief who defended himself at trial is convicted of conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Republican senator should drop his ‘irresponsible’ protest and OK military nominees, Biden says