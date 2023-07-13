Despite rainfall chances drought continues

By Joe Winters
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our active weather pattern remains in place with shower and storm chances. After a slight chance this evening a disturbance moves across the state bringing a better chance of showers and storms. Overnight some of the storms could continue with some heavy rainfall, small hail, and gusty winds. Friday also brings an additional chance for some scattered showers and storms. If you are looking for a more comfortable, less humid air mass that comes our weather with a cold front on Sunday. Lower dewpoints and temperatures will give us a comfortable start to the work week. Have a great night!

