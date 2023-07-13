A warmer one for Thursday

A warm one today with a fair amount of sunshine.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll wrap up most of the work week with highs back above normal, though it probably won’t be totally dry, either.

Thursday will feature highs that reach the mid to upper 80s, with a slightly humid feel to the air. We should remain dry for the majority of it, but some showers or storms could trickle into the area from the north later this evening. These will likely be in a weakening phase if they make it this far.

Another risk for some storms returns by Friday, with highs still headed for the upper 80s. Temperatures may be a degree or two warmer in most cases. The weekend looks to start of decently in the mid 80s with sunshine on Saturday, but few storms could make a return Sunday into Monday. Highs at least take a break from warmer readings by then, with highs in the 80s.

A warm-up into the middle of next week still looks likely, with highs closer to 90 by Wednesday.

