Iowa limits abortion access; where to get abortion care in the Midwest

Des Moines, Iowa (KCRG) - Abortion is set to be limited after the legislature passed new restrictions. The procedure will now be banned once cardiac activity has been detected. That’s usually around the six-week mark, before many people know they’re pregnant. This will likely push those seeking an abortion out of state for access.

Planned Parenthood calls it a “state of manufactured confusion” after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade last year. States are now left to pass their own laws regarding abortion. Mazie Stillwell with Planned Parenthood North Central States says Minnesota has access to abortion. There, it’s legal up until fetal viability - about 25 weeks’ gestation. But Minnesota isn’t the only state where abortion is legally available in the Midwest.

“Illinois is another state that has greater access to abortion than what we see right now about to go into effect in Iowa. And then on our western border we also have Nebraska that just this past legislative session has introduced and passed a 12-week ban,” Stillwell said.

To the south, Missouri has a near-total ban on abortion. Abortion is only legal for medical emergencies.

“Missouri has very limited availability for abortion services and so that is not a place where we would be trying to direct Iowans who are seeking that care,” Stillwell said.

Alison Dreith of the Midwest Access Coalition says the organization can financially help anyone who needs an abortion who lives in a state with limited access.

“The things we can do is book and pay for things like travel, accommodations, food, childcare, medicine. Anything outside of funding the procedure itself to help people get to their appointment,” Dreith said.

Dreith said after the Dobbs decision last year, demand for the Midwest Access Coalition’s services soared. And with Iowa’s new law taking effect, that demand will be even greater.

“In 2021, we saw 800 clients. In 2022, we saw 1,620 clients, doubling that previous year. And we’re already outpacing that number this year. As of the beginning of July, we’ve supported 995 people,” Dreith said.

In Kansas, abortion is legal up to 21 weeks and six days, but Kansas has a 24-hour waiting period and patients must undergo counseling. In Wisconsin, abortion is generally banned unless medically necessary. And in South Dakota, it’s a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion unless the patient’s life is at risk.

The ACLU of Iowa says no OBGYNs were available for interviews due to increased demand before Iowa’s abortion law takes effect.

