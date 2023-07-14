Occasional chances for storms ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s another day with a chance for some showers and storms, with a few possibly on the strong side.

After a mostly sunny start, expect the chance for storms to pick up by this afternoon and evening. They’ll be scattered, but potentially contain some heavy downpours and frequent lightning. We can’t even rule out a few incidences of gusty winds or hail with storms, so stay weather aware as storms threaten your area. Temperatures warm quickly into the upper 80s or near 90.

An isolated storm is possible on Saturday, but I believe we’ll see more dry time than not to kick off the weekend. A better chance for storms is present at the end of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 80s throughout.

A few more chances for storms show up on occasion for the back half of our 7-day forecast. Expect a modest cooldown early in the week, and back toward warmer highs by the middle of it.

