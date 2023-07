OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Scattered showers and storms are expected in the Plains and Upper Midwest through Sunday due to various disturbances. Storms could be strong with dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. A cold front will bring a pleasant air mass for the work week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s and lower 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.