All eyes on Iowa: Presidential hopefuls make their pitch at conservative Christian summit

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks with Tucker Carlson at the FAMiLY Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa.(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Des Moines, Iowa (KCRG) - With its first-in-the-nation Republican caucuses, and new law restricting abortion in the state, all eyes are on Iowa.

Over 2,000 people attended the FAMiLY Leadership Summit in Des Moines, where they heard from six Republican presidential hopefuls. At that same event, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the abortion bill passed by the legislature during a one-day special session on Tuesday.

“The abortion industry is in the court trying to prevent this law from taking effect and stop, once again, the will of the people. But the passage of this legislation by an even a wider margin this time sends an unmistakable message,” Reynolds said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a hopeful for the GOP nomination, also addressed abortion at the event.

“As President, I will be somebody who uses the bully pulpit to support governors like Kim Reynolds when she’s got a bill, other states as they advance the cause of life. It is a critical issue, and it’s one I’m happy to have done,” DeSantis said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, for his part, said maintaining US support for Ukraine is crucial.

“If Vladimir Putin overruns Ukraine, I have no doubt that in a short period of time that Russian military is going to cross a border of a NATO country. Then our armed forces will have to go and defend,” Pence said.

Former Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said a major priority is overhauling the mental healthcare system. Haley said untreated mental health issues can create a cycle of addiction and homelessness.

“If someone with a mental health issue doesn’t get help, they get into an addiction, there aren’t enough addiction centers. And oh, by the way, if you happen to be one of those blessed ones that gets it, insurance doesn’t cover it. We have got to do this, we are losing Americans every day,” Haley said.

Other presidential hopefuls who spoke at the event include South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. Former President Donald Trump did not attend.

