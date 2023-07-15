Warm weekend with a few storms, smoke makes a return

A few storms this weekend, with air quality turning worse.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Skies will be mostly sunny to start off the weekend, but with a thick layer of wildfire smoke making them seem a little milkier than on a normal day.

Some of this smoke will also appear at the lower levels later today, which will likely cause our air quality to decline somewhat. It may reach at least the Orange/Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category on the Air Quality Index, along with reducing visibility somewhat. If you have a lung condition, you should probably consider limiting your time outdoors, especially while doing strenuous activities like work or exercise.

Otherwise, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s again today, though dew points won’t be quite as high as we saw during the afternoon on Friday. A few storms could develop to our west this afternoon and slide east by evening. This activity will likely be limited, generally.

Sunday will be a lot like today, with another chance for scattered storms later in the day. This time, some of them could be strong to severe, with large hail and damaging wind the main threat.

Slightly cooler air arrives early in the work week, with another shot at rain on Tuesday. After that, a handful of dry days are likely to follow.

