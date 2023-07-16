Bad air quality and a chance of storms to end the weekend

Air quality stays poor today, with another shot at showers and storms.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A continued push of smoke from wildfires in western Canada will keep our air quality poor today, but change is on the way.

Until that change arrives, expect conditions to remain hazy with Air Quality Index readings staying in at least the Orange/Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category, with some time spent in the Red/Unhealthy category. Generally, consider limiting outdoor time, especially strenuous activities like work or exercise. Those with lung conditions (such as asthma or COPD, as a couple of examples) should probably spend most of their time indoors until the smoke clears out.

The good news is that we should start to see some improvement in smoke density late tonight, with conditions notably better by midday Monday.

This change will be due to a cold front moving through the region later today into tonight. As it does, the chance for scattered showers or storms will be with us, especially later this afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could turn strong to severe, with large hail or damaging wind the biggest threats. Highs reach the low to mid 80s.

Northerly breezes keep us in the 70s on Monday with a lot of sunshine. Tuesday turns even cooler with an area of clouds and showers passing through, limiting our highs to the low 70s.

A quick return to the low to mid 80s happens on Wednesday into the rest of the 7-day forecast. That period of time also comes with drier weather, with no rainfall expected for now.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

