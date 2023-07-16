A cold front clearing and comfortable temperatures.

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Scattered areas of showers and storms are possible through the evening hours as a cold front pushes south. Following the passage of the front a drier air mass moves in. Look for dewpoints to be much more comfortable on Monday in the lower to middle 50s. Smoke is expected to also clear out Monday morning as the winds pushed the smoke away from the upper midwest. As the week progress, Tuesday seems to feature the best chance for some showers and storms and as a result, shows a cool day in the 70s. Heat and humidity come back with our pattern of above-normal temperatures continuing into next week, just in time for RAGBRAI. Have a great night!

