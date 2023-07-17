Elton John testifies for the defense in Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial

FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in...
FILE - Elton John performs at the final show of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour in Stockholm, Saturday, July 8, 2023. John appeared remotely from Monaco to testify for the defense in the Kevin Spacey sexual assault trial.(Caisa Rasmussen | AP Photo/Caisa Rasmussen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Elton John testified Monday for the defense in Kevin Spacey ‘s sexual assault trial.

John appeared remotely from Monaco to testify after his husband, David Furnish, said Spacey only once attended the annual gala the singer held at his Windsor home.

One of the alleged victims accused Spacey of aggressively grabbing his crotch while he was driving with him to the ball in 2004 or 2005.

Spacey testified that he only attended the event in 2001. Furnish testified earlier that he had checked photographs and that was the only year Spacey attended.

John said Spacey spent the night at the house after the ball the one time he attended.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Amina Alhaj-Omar was found dead after she went missing in early June.
Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead in quarry, family says
Bad air quality continues across the area today.
Bad air quality and a chance of storms to end the weekend

Latest News

Flash flooding was reported in several Connecticut towns, including Waterbury, leaving many...
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
FILE - Workers load grain at a grain port in Izmail, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023.
Russia halts wartime deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in hit to global food security
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Judge in Trump documents case under the spotlight as arguments near
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing a new law banning abortions after six weeks of...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds embraces role as a key player in Republican presidential race