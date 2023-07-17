A few strong storms early, then less smoky

A few storms early, then quieter.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front is bringing some change to our atmosphere, which can sometimes be a little rocky.

This time is no exception, with the chance for a few showers and storms this morning. Occasionally, they’ve been producing hail up to quarter-size in diameter, so don’t be too shocked if a severe thunderstorm or two takes place. Generally, this should begin to wind down or move on after 10:00 or 11:00 a.m. this morning.

The cold front will also carry away the low-level wildfire smoke we’ve been dealing with, even lowering the amounts in the upper levels a bit. This will lead to improved air quality and visibility, along with a bluer look to the sky than we saw over the weekend. Temperatures get close to 80 degrees today as mostly sunny skies return this afternoon.

Tuesday has another chance for strong storms in parts of the area, this time favoring our Missouri counties. Southeast Iowa still has a chance for some showers and storms, with more cloud cover. This will work to keep our highs down in the mid 70s.

The rest of the 7-day forecast is warmer and drier, with highs in the 80s and little chance for rain until Sunday.

