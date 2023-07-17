Judge puts newly signed abortion law on hold

Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.
Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a judge placed a temporary injunction on the newly signed bill that would restrict abortion after roughly six weeks’ gestation, or whenever cardiac activity is detected.

In their ruling, the judge stated that the court must follow the Iowa Supreme Court precedent and perverse the status quo while litigation moves forward. The judge did however direct the Iowa Board of Medicine to adopt rulemaking under the bill’s new guidelines.

The injunction would last until a future court decision.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed what supporters called the “fetal heartbeat bill” into law Friday as Planned Parenthood and other petitioners were in court trying to stop the law from taking effect.

The Iowa State Senate passed the bill last week in a special session held just a couple of weeks after the Iowa Supreme Court failed to revive a 2018 law with similar wording. Planned Parenthood, the Emma Goldman Clinic, and others filed a lawsuit to try to stop this law from going into effect.

During a hearing on Friday, Daniel Johnston, the attorney representing the state of Iowa, argued the new law is constitutional. He pointed out the Iowa Supreme Court decided in 2022 that the Iowa Constitution doesn’t ensure access to abortion.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood asked the judge for an immediate ruling from the bench, so the injunction could go into effect immediately to block the abortion restrictions.

District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin refused, saying ruling from the bench without further consideration would be unfair to both sides.

With the law in effect, abortions would be banned in Iowa once cardiac activity is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. There are exceptions in the bill for rape, incest, fetal abnormality, or if the woman’s life is at stake. Previously, abortions had been legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Governor Reynolds released the following statement in response to the injunction:

“In their own words, the abortion industry stressed the need for a temporary injunction so they could continue with 200 scheduled abortions in the next two weeks. While life was protected for a few days, now even more innocent babies will be lost.

The abortion industry’s attempt to thwart the will of Iowans and the voices of their elected representatives continues today, but I will fight this all the way to the Iowa Supreme Court where we expect a decision that will finally provide justice for the unborn.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $900M after no winner Saturday
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake
Bad air quality continues across the area today.
Bad air quality and a chance of storms to end the weekend
Amina Alhaj-Omar was found dead after she went missing in early June.
Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead in quarry, family says

Latest News

Florida Governor DeSantis visits Davenport, along side Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds to conduct interviews with GOP presidential candidates at Iowa State Fair
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts after signing a new law banning abortions after six weeks of...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds embraces role as a key player in Republican presidential race
KYOU First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, July 16, 2023
Miltrim Farms in Athens, WI.
Farm fields don’t just feed us. They store carbon. But a big question is how much