Scattered Showers & Storms possible Tuesday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Tonight will be mild with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the 50s. Tuesday morning we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible by midday. Chances for scattered showers and storms will continue through midafternoon.

Clouds and showers should clear from the area during the late afternoon, allowing for a pleasant Tuesday evening. Highs on Tuesday will be cool for July, only reaching the mid to upper 70s.

After Tuesday, the forecast looks dry through the weekend with temperatures in the 80s.

