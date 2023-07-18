Community remembers Iowa soldier who died during basic training

People are remembering an Iowa soldier who died during basic training.
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - People are remembering an Iowa soldier who died after a medical emergency during basic training.

The Army says it happened Wednesday at Fort Moore in Georgia.

Nineteen-year-old Pella-native, Private First Class Jacob Atchison, also known as JT, had a medical emergency during training and later died at the hospital. The Army is investigating.

People who knew Atchison said joining the military was his goal.

According to his obituary, he was a “self-professed mama’s boy,” who loved history and social studies classes, and played football.

Billy Fox, one of his former coaches, said his impact was a great one.

“I think JT had a much greater impact than what JT probably understood,” Fox said. “There’s large parts of people missing today because JT is not here. And he left an impact that will be forever remembered.”

Three of Atchison’s friends started a Go Fund Me to buy a park bench and plaque in his memory. They’ve already reached their $2,000 goal.

All of the other money raised will go directly to Atchison’s family.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered Showers & Storms possible Tuesday
Scattered Showers & Storms possible Tuesday
Iowa State Patrol
Three killed, two injured in head-on collision in Cass County
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says
A few storms early gives way to sunnier skies later on.
A few strong storms early, then less smoky
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County

Latest News

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors...
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
Tuesday marks Iowa’s 175-year anniversary of becoming a state.
State Historical Society awards 24 Iowa communities
Iowa State Patrol
Three killed, two injured in head-on collision in Cass County
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County