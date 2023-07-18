Mild through the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We enjoyed a mostly sunny and mild afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with high temperatures in the 70s. Tonight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the 50s and 60s. Wednesday morning we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine across the region with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will reach the 80s and 90s.

Dry conditions prevail through the beginning of next week. Temperatures will be in the 80s through the weekend before heat returns next week. For now, highs are forecasted to reach the 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

