Some showers and storms possible today, then drier days to come

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A storm system gives us a shot at some precipitation, with the best chance will likely be south of the Iowa-Missouri border.

This is where an area of showers and storms that developed in South Dakota and Nebraska this morning will tend to track, bringing the potential for occasional heavy downpours with the heavier storms. A few could even be strong to severe, with the highest chance for that for areas south of Kirksville. Even then, the risk appears somewhat slim, but still stay weather aware as this activity moves through the late morning into the afternoon. Highs reach the 70s or low 80s.

Wednesday looks a bit warmer, ahead of a cold front that could also bring a shower or storm chance by Wednesday night. Behind the front, somewhat cooler air returns for the rest of the work week, with highs back in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Another warm-up is quick to follow starting this weekend into next week. Highs will push above normal, perhaps significantly so the farther we get into next week.

