South Dakota lawmakers push for special session against carbon capture pipeline

The project would span Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.
Project developers plan to build carbon capture pipelines connecting dozens of Midwestern...
Project developers plan to build carbon capture pipelines connecting dozens of Midwestern ethanol refineries, such as this one in Chancellor, South Dakota, shown on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Corn absorbs the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, but the process of fermenting it into ethanol releases carbon dioxide emissions. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)(Stephen Groves | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A group of South Dakota lawmakers has begun circulating a petition in hopes of forcing a special session to protect private property rights against the developers of a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline.

But the petition drive faces an uphill climb, needing the signatures of at least two-thirds of the membership of both the South Dakota House and Senate to succeed. While Republican Gov. Kristi Noem could also call a special session on her own, she said last week that it would be “fruitless” unless lawmakers reach a consensus.

Landowners and farmers in South Dakota and other states have objected to Summit Carbon Solutions’ plan to use the power of eminent domain to run pipelines across private land without the owners’ consent.

The company wants to build a $4.5 billion, 2,000-mile network of pipelines to transport carbon dioxide from Midwest ethanol plants to a deep underground permanent storage site in North Dakota to fight climate change. The company has said it needs to use eminent domain to build the project in a timely fashion. The project would span Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.

Cosponsors of the petition drive said in a statement Monday that they object to the use of eminent domain to strip property rights from landowners for the benefit of an out-of-state private company with foreign investors. Others have objected on safety grounds, and environmental groups are skeptical.

