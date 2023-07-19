Dry and mild for now, but heat will return

Dry and mild for now, but heat will return
By Hannah Messier
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight, temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 60s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with decreasing clouds. Therefore, we’ll wake up to plenty of sunshine on Thursday morning with a clear sky persisting through the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Little to no precipitation is expected through the middle of the upcoming workweek. Temperatures will stay in the 80s through the weekend. However, the heat will return next week with highs reaching the 90s.

