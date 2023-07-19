Finalists for Iowa State Fair’s best new food announced

The judges have eaten, and spoken.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The judges have eaten, and spoken.

A panel narrowed down the list from ten to the top three new fair foods during a livestreamed tasting event on Tuesday.

The three foods will compete for the People’s Choice Best New Food title at the Iowa State Fair next month.

The three finalists include:

  • The Bacon Box’s “Grinder ball” - bacon balls stuffed with mozzarella cheese, wrapped in bacon, rotisserie smoked and dipped in warm marinara sauce. It’s a gluten-free take on the traditional state fair grinder.
  • Watcha Smokin’ BBQ & Brew’s “Iowa Twinkie” - a bacon wrapped jalapeño stuffed with pulled pork, sweet corn, cream cheese and ranch seasoning. Glazed with a sweet and sticky barbeque sauce, drizzled in ranch.
  • What’s Your Cheez’s “Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese” - From The Rib Shack’s sister food trailer called “What’s Your Cheez” - A bacon brisket mac and cheese, slathered between layers of American cheese and two slices of bacon cheddar bread. It’s then deep-fried and served with signature raspberry chipotle barbeque sauce.

Fairgoers will get to try the finalists and cast their vote from August 10 through August 14. The winner will be announced during the fair on August 16.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered Showers & Storms possible Tuesday
Scattered Showers & Storms possible Tuesday
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
Highs reach the 70s as clouds and a few showers and storms move through.
Some showers and storms possible today, then drier days to come
Iowa State Patrol
Three killed, two injured in head-on collision in Cass County
Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.
Young boy killed by 3-year-old child driving golf cart, troopers say

Latest News

CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit...
Trump downplays his legal challenges on the campaign trail in Iowa after revealing new target letter
A status hearing was held for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia...
Status hearing held for Henry Dinkins, man charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs fetal heartbeat bill into law on Friday, July 14.
Gov. Reynolds plans to appeal block on restrictive abortion law
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse