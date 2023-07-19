Reasonable temperatures for now, before bigger warm-up next week

A somewhat warmer day is expected today, with a bigger warm-up next week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Enjoy the next few days across the area, as things will turn hotter by the start of next work week.

Temperatures today will be a little warmer than the past couple of days, but still in a reasonable range for the middle to end of July. Highs reach the mid 80s for most, with a slightly higher dew point to go along with it. This could provide enough fuel for an isolated shower or storm tonight as a cold front moves through, but the chance is overall low.

That front gives a slight cooldown for the end of this work week, with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest on Thursday, carrying in the cooler air mass.

This weekend still looks decent, but temperatures will really take off on a warming trend early next week. Highs will likely reach the low to mid 90s by then, with a little bit of humidity to go along with it.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered Showers & Storms possible Tuesday
Scattered Showers & Storms possible Tuesday
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
Iowa State Patrol
Three killed, two injured in head-on collision in Cass County
Highs reach the 70s as clouds and a few showers and storms move through.
Some showers and storms possible today, then drier days to come
Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.
Young boy killed by 3-year-old child driving golf cart, troopers say

Latest News

Cloudier skies build today.
First Alert Forecast
Mild through the weekend
Mild through the weekend
Mild through the weekend
Mild through the weekend
Highs reach the 70s as clouds and a few showers and storms move through.
Some showers and storms possible today, then drier days to come