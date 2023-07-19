Reasonable temperatures for now, before bigger warm-up next week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Enjoy the next few days across the area, as things will turn hotter by the start of next work week.

Temperatures today will be a little warmer than the past couple of days, but still in a reasonable range for the middle to end of July. Highs reach the mid 80s for most, with a slightly higher dew point to go along with it. This could provide enough fuel for an isolated shower or storm tonight as a cold front moves through, but the chance is overall low.

That front gives a slight cooldown for the end of this work week, with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest on Thursday, carrying in the cooler air mass.

This weekend still looks decent, but temperatures will really take off on a warming trend early next week. Highs will likely reach the low to mid 90s by then, with a little bit of humidity to go along with it.

