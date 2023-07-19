Status hearing held for Henry Dinkins, man charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

A status hearing was held for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia...
A status hearing was held for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.(Clinton County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A status hearing was held for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.

Tuesday, Henry Dinkins had a status hearing that was held remotely. According to court documents, that hearing covered witnesses and evidence that both sides plan to use during the trial which will be on Aug. 8 in Linn County.

The Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham says that they have 122 witnesses on their list right now.

Dinkin’s attorneys, Chad Freese and Joel Waters say their witness list contains about 75 percent of the witnesses already called on the state’s list.

Cunningham talked about a couple of motions that she expects to file ahead on the trail regarding evidence. Those include:

  • A witness who pulled Dinkins out of the mud in the area near where Breasia’s body was found died of a massive heart attack in June. She will file a motion seeking to use his testimony, he was deposed in May, at trial.
  • When they did the cell phone download of Dinkins’ phone, there were internet searches related to “little girls of her demographic involving sexual behaviors.” She say she wants to introduce that evidence at trial.

Cunningham also talked about other evidence like surveillance video that will be presented at the trail that shows where Dinkins was the night and day Breasia went missing.

Additionally, Cunningham said of those 122 witnesses she is going to determine who really will be necessary to call at trial.

According to court documents, Dinkin’s trial is expected to last 20 days.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered Showers & Storms possible Tuesday
Scattered Showers & Storms possible Tuesday
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
Iowa State Patrol
Three killed, two injured in head-on collision in Cass County
Highs reach the 70s as clouds and a few showers and storms move through.
Some showers and storms possible today, then drier days to come
Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.
Young boy killed by 3-year-old child driving golf cart, troopers say

Latest News

CORRECTS CITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit...
Trump downplays his legal challenges on the campaign trail in Iowa after revealing new target letter
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs fetal heartbeat bill into law on Friday, July 14.
Gov. Reynolds plans to appeal block on restrictive abortion law
A criminal investigation is underway in the downtown Davenport building collapse.
Criminal case opened in Davenport building collapse
FILE - A cow grazes in a pasture as wind turbines rise in the distance, April 27, 2020, near...
Farm fields don’t just feed us. They store carbon. But a big question is how much