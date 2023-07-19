Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say

A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.(Canva | File image)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YULEE, Fla. – Officials in Florida said a 25-year-old woman died when logs fell onto her car after a crash with a log truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on state road 200 around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the woman was driving in the outside lane behind a semi-truck carrying logs and did not maintain a safe distance. She then hit the truck, which caused the logs to fall on and into her car.

The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the victim was from Fernandina Beach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered Showers & Storms possible Tuesday
Scattered Showers & Storms possible Tuesday
Iowa State Patrol
Three killed, two injured in head-on collision in Cass County
Deputies believe a tire may have broken away from a dually pickup truck, causing it to roll out...
18-year-old killed when loose tire crashed into car on highway, sheriff’s office says
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
A few storms early gives way to sunnier skies later on.
A few strong storms early, then less smoky

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Adrift for 3 months, Australian and his dog lived on raw fish until Mexican fishermen rescued him
Authorities confirmed a missing man named Wade Gordon Jr. has been found dead.
Missing man found dead in retention pond days after disappearing
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in...
Gas leaked from bad fitting at Pennsylvania chocolate factory where 7 died in blast, report says
FILE - The Louisiana state Capitol stands prominently, April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La....
Louisiana lawmakers overturn governor’s veto on gender-affirming care ban for transgender minors