3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.(WSVN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Three men were facing charges Thursday after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The Wednesday shooting broke out after a fight between two groups at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

Steve Lestin, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted felony murder. Roberto Acevedo, 20, and Jimari Hodge, 21, are each charged with battery. Police said they weren’t searching for additional suspects.

Rescue workers transported two victims to a Miami trauma center after the shooting, and one later died. The man who died, 23-year-old Nathaniel Baez, was involved in the confrontation, while the other victim was a bystander who was shot in the foot, police said.

Several others were injured during the commotion caused by the shooting, officials said. A woman who fell and hit her head was taken to a hospital. Rescue workers treated five other people for minor cuts and scrapes outside the store.

Lestin was being held without bond. Acevedo and Hodge were each being held on $1,500 bail. Online jail records didn’t list attorneys for the men.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
The three foods will compete for the People's Choice Best New Food title at the Iowa State Fair...
Finalists for Iowa State Fair’s best new food announced
A status hearing was held for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia...
Status hearing held for Henry Dinkins, man charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell
Dry and mild for now, but heat will return
Dry and mild for now, but heat will return
Police say 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos was arrested and charged with breaking and entering...
Man caught hiding in driver’s back seat arrested, police say

Latest News

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue...
Synagogue gunman had traumatic childhood and couldn’t function as an adult, defense expert testifies
FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulling crude oil...
Oil and gas companies would pay more to drill on public lands under new Biden rule
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27,...
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick, FBI-wanted felon turned security guru, dead at 59
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount,...
Tornado damage to Pfizer plant will probably create long-term shortages of some drugs hospitals need
UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US worried about well-being of American soldier who ran across border as North Korea remains silent