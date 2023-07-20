92-year-old Iowa man takes on thousand mile road trip to Canadian border

LONG GROVE, Iowa {KWQC} – A 92-year-old man from Long Grove, Iowa is taking on the challenge of driving nearly 2,000 miles on his motorcycle to the Canadian border.

Gene Newell is the owner and manager of the New-Ayr Dairy Farm in Long Grove. Newell and his wife have been farming there for over 73 years. Though Newell has stepped away from the milking side of the farm, and passed that duty along to his son, Daniel, Newell continues to help with the maintenance and drives the tractors.

Now at 92, Newell wanted to get a motorcycle for his 90th birthday. He had road motorcycles when he was younger but decided to trade the motorcycle for the tractor. Newall didn’t ride again until he was 50. He would drive around locally on a 30-year-old bike, but it wasn’t until his 90th birthday that he wanted to upgrade.

“Why should I quit doing the things that I like to do,” said Newell. “I thought I might only be able to ride three or two more years. So, I’m going to buy a new one.”

Newall went to Brenny’s Motorcycle Clinic in Bettendorf, saw the color scheme he wanted, put down his $1,000, and drove away on his new sports bike.

After driving it for two years, Newell decided to take it for a road trip to the Canadian border.

“I figured, son of a gun, people go on long rides,” said Newell. “I think maybe I could try it. It was a challenge. It’s a sports bike. So, it’s not all that comfortable. It will probably be the only time that I’ll ride that one up there.”

After putting 200 miles on the motorcycle two weeks prior to the trip as a test run, Newell’s first mission was to make it to his daughter’s home in Minnesota.

“Our one daughter lives 60 miles from the Canadian border,” said Newell. “I thought let’s make this complete and let’s go up to the Canadian border. So, they both have motorcycles and my son-in-law then took his cycle, and we rode up together and took pictures at the Canadian border.”

Once returning to Iowa, Newell is already contemplating his next adventure.

“Well, I wouldn’t mind joining a skydiving club,” said Newell. “But I probably will never do that.”

Newell says the key for him to live at 92, he credits his farm work and drinking a half gallon of whole milk every day.

