Chief: 1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Muscatine

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies has confirmed one person was killed in a shooting at an apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

Kies said Andre Brunnett Jones, 20, was taken into custody in the death of 41-year-old Jeremy Smith.

Jones is charged with second-degree murder, a class B felony and a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, a serious misdemeanor.

He is being held at the Muscatine County Jail without bond, court records show. Jones has a preliminary hearing on July 28.

The shooting happened at 12:45 p.m. at Harrison Lofts, 1716 Bandag Drive apartment 305, officers said. When officers arrived on scene they found Smith dead from a gunshot wound.

Officers say witnesses quickly helped identify a suspect, Jones, and police initiated a search to find him.

Later, Jones was found at 1414 First Avenue, officers said. They surrounded the residence and Jones surrendered himself.

Kies said that Jones and Jones knew each other and that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing and that the Muscatine Police Department was assisted by several local, county and state agencies throughout the response and search.

Additionally, at approximately 2:15 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Muscatine city government, the aquatic center said in a media release that due to the incident, they would be closed for the remainder of the day.

Officers ask anyone who might have information about the incident to call Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922. ext. 629.

Andre Jones is charged with second-degree murder, a class B felony. He is being held at the Muscatine County Jail.(Muscatine County Jail)

