Cold front brings decent days to end the work week

A fairly pleasant day is expected both today and tomorrow.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Precipitation is lacking with a cold front passing through this morning, but at least it will help keep things feeling decent for a couple of days.

Northwesterly breezes kick in behind the front, which will help to keep highs from climbing too high. Readings will reach the low 80s today and tomorrow, with less wind expected on Friday. Dew points, which are starting off muggy early today, will also decrease throughout the day to a more comfortable range.

Temperatures reach the mid 80s during this coming weekend, which is the first sign of a warm-up that will begin in earnest early next week. That’s when highs will return to at least 90 degrees, and likely well above that mark by the middle of the week. Heat index values could reach or exceed 100 degrees during that time, which would be the first time this year we would have to deal with that kind of heat.

Little precipitation is expected in the region over the next several days.

